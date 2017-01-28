$entry.name

United Neighborhood Centers of Northeastern Pennsylvania said when it acquired the former Camp St. Andrew in November that it wanted to increase usage of the Wyoming County facility. The guilty pleas of a former Old Forge police officer and firefighter accused of sexually abusing a woman as a teenager will be permitted at her civil trial, but she cannot present information regarding former Police Chief Larry Semenza's case, a federal judge ruled.

