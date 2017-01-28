$entry.name
United Neighborhood Centers of Northeastern Pennsylvania said when it acquired the former Camp St. Andrew in November that it wanted to increase usage of the Wyoming County facility. The guilty pleas of a former Old Forge police officer and firefighter accused of sexually abusing a woman as a teenager will be permitted at her civil trial, but she cannot present information regarding former Police Chief Larry Semenza's case, a federal judge ruled.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|Jan 26
|Truther
|3,618
|Two charged after trooper hurt on I-84
|Jan 14
|Prayers
|1
|Quitting smoking is the hardest resolution to keep
|Jan 5
|Sandy feet
|1
|Here's what Vice President Biden plans to do af...
|Jan 5
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|More female inmates allege sexual assault at La...
|Dec '16
|Abequa
|1
|Better By Design / Lamandre (Jul '13)
|Dec '16
|TS Olyphant PA
|21
|Create jobs.
|Dec '16
|Mike
|1
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC