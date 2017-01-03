Dickson City seeks dismissal of Scranton police officer lawsuit

An attorney for Dickson City filed a motion seeking to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a Scranton police officer who alleges he was wrongly cited for a 2013 fight, which led to disciplinary action against him. Gary McPhillips filed suit in November, claiming his constitutional rights were violated when then-Dickson City police officer Daniel Duffy cited him for disorderly conduct and public drunkenness in connection with a fight at a Denny's restaurant on Nov. 18, 2013.

