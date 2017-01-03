Dickson City appoints three to Human Relations Commission
Borough council on Tuesday filled three seats on a commission established by an anti-discrimination ordinance council approved last year. By unanimous vote, council appointed Robert MacCallum to a one-year term, Brian E. Manning to a two-year term, and Judith Senkow-Richards to a three-year term on the borough's Human Relations Commission.
