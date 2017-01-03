Detectives seize heroin worth $10,000...

Detectives seize heroin worth $10,000 in bust

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Times-Tribune

Looking to expand and build an East Coast presence, a food service packaging firm from Illinois plans to occupy a vacated space in the Jessup Small Business Park and bring 74 new full-time jobs. A trial for the man accused of killing a Scranton woman two years ago likely will be delayed again because a doctor determined him incompetent, the defense attorney said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scranton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07) 6 hr sean chavez 3,584
News Quitting smoking is the hardest resolution to keep 22 hr Sandy feet 1
News Here's what Vice President Biden plans to do af... Thu Go Blue Forever 1
News More female inmates allege sexual assault at La... Dec 10 Abequa 1
Better By Design / Lamandre (Jul '13) Dec 9 TS Olyphant PA 21
Create jobs. Dec 7 Mike 1
Check skytran on youtube. Dec '16 Harry 1
See all Scranton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scranton Forum Now

Scranton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scranton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Scranton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,657 • Total comments across all topics: 277,655,298

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC