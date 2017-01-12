Chesco Democrats to hold candidate seminar, Jan. 19
The Chester County Democratic Committee will be sponsoring a panel discussion with election campaign experts on Thursday , January 19 , 2017 from 7-9 pm at the West Goshen Township Building. Those interested in or considering running for office will hear from three nationally known election campaign experts, a successful Chester County campaign manager, and a recent candidate for office.
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|2 hr
|The con
|3,612
|Two charged after trooper hurt on I-84
|Sat
|Prayers
|1
|Quitting smoking is the hardest resolution to keep
|Jan 5
|Sandy feet
|1
|Here's what Vice President Biden plans to do af...
|Jan 5
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|More female inmates allege sexual assault at La...
|Dec '16
|Abequa
|1
|Better By Design / Lamandre (Jul '13)
|Dec '16
|TS Olyphant PA
|21
|Create jobs.
|Dec '16
|Mike
|1
