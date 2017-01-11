Changing Your Mind About Resolutions
For many people, the start of a new year is a time to reflect on where they are, what they've accomplished-and what they still need to do. While nearly half of Americans make New Year's resolutions, only 8 percent report being successful in achieving their goals, according to a study by The University of Scranton.
