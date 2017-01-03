Cancer Institute showcases local breast cancer survivor's photograph on holiday card

From left, are Karen M. Saunders, president of the Northeast Regional Cancer Institute; Sandi Korshnak, holiday card artist and owner of Sandi K Photos and Amanda E. Marchegiani, community relations coordinator at the Northeast Regional Cancer Institute. Sandi Korshnak, a four year breast cancer survivor from Moscow, recently partnered with the Cancer Institute to create the design for the organization's annual holiday card.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.