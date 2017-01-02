Businesses Busy for Rose Bowl
College football bowl games almost always bring a boost to business at the Windsor Inn in Jermyn, but this year's slate of games, all leading up to the Nittany Lions taking on the USC Trojans, has kept the crew here extra busy. The general manager, Gary Urnoski, who is also a Penn State alum, knows it's all hands on deck leading up to game time.
