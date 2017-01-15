Biden's honor richly deserved

Biden's honor richly deserved

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Citizens' Voice

SUSAN WALSH / ASSOCIATED PRESS President Barack Obama honors Vice President Joe Biden with the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House in Washington on Thursday. Vice President Joe Biden has been highly effective at the highest levels of the federal government since he was 30. He has been chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations and Judiciary committees and, for the last eight years, President Barack Obama's right hand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scranton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07) 22 hr Angel 3,611
News Two charged after trooper hurt on I-84 Sat Prayers 1
News Quitting smoking is the hardest resolution to keep Jan 5 Sandy feet 1
News Here's what Vice President Biden plans to do af... Jan 5 Go Blue Forever 1
News More female inmates allege sexual assault at La... Dec '16 Abequa 1
Better By Design / Lamandre (Jul '13) Dec '16 TS Olyphant PA 21
Create jobs. Dec '16 Mike 1
See all Scranton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scranton Forum Now

Scranton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scranton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gitmo
 

Scranton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,221 • Total comments across all topics: 277,956,127

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC