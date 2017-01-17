Biden: "When I die, Del. will be written on my heart"
Former Vice-President Joe Biden and former Second Lady Dr. Jill Biden returned home to Delaware on Friday to be greeted by a rally of supporters statewide. The "Welcome Home, Joe and Jill" rally, held at the Chase Center, was hosted shortly after the Bidens returned home via Amtrak.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMDT.
Comments
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|Thu
|Crapsack
|3,616
|Two charged after trooper hurt on I-84
|Jan 14
|Prayers
|1
|Quitting smoking is the hardest resolution to keep
|Jan 5
|Sandy feet
|1
|Here's what Vice President Biden plans to do af...
|Jan 5
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|More female inmates allege sexual assault at La...
|Dec '16
|Abequa
|1
|Better By Design / Lamandre (Jul '13)
|Dec '16
|TS Olyphant PA
|21
|Create jobs.
|Dec '16
|Mike
|1
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC