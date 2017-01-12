Biden surprised with Presidential Medal of Freedom
President Barack Obama presented a surprised Vice President Joe Biden with the Presidential Medal of Freedom at a a tribute at the White House on Thursday. Obama spoke in honor of the vice president two days after he delivered his own farewell address to the nation.
