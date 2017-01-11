Benefit to help pet rescuer recovering from dog attack
SPECIAL TO WEEKEND TIMES Miss Ceccoli, who has worked with animals for over 30 years, sustained serious injuries to her hands, the main tools of her trade. TIMES-SHAMROCK FILE PHOTO Rescuing the Rescuer, a benefit for Scranton pet groomer and rescuer Shannon Ceccoli, who suffered injuries breaking up a dog fight, will take place Feb. 11 at Twentieth Ward Social & Athletic Club, 2028 Pittston Ave. Photographed in 2014 with another rescue dog, Miss Ceccoli has worked with animals for more than 30 years.
