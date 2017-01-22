Back Home After Women's March on Washington, What's Next?
Women and men from our area are back home after participating in the Women's March on Washington on Saturday. President Donald Trump's first full day in office was overshadowed by roughly a half million people who marched through the nation's capital .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|2 hr
|The con
|3,617
|Two charged after trooper hurt on I-84
|Jan 14
|Prayers
|1
|Quitting smoking is the hardest resolution to keep
|Jan 5
|Sandy feet
|1
|Here's what Vice President Biden plans to do af...
|Jan 5
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|More female inmates allege sexual assault at La...
|Dec '16
|Abequa
|1
|Better By Design / Lamandre (Jul '13)
|Dec '16
|TS Olyphant PA
|21
|Create jobs.
|Dec '16
|Mike
|1
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC