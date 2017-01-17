B Street Band drops out of inauguration

A day after his Bruce Springsteen tribute group t he B Street Band dropped out of playing an inauguration ball in Washington, D.C., on the day Republican Donald Trump will become president, Hazleton native and keyboardist Willie Forte discussed the decision with The Times-Tribune. "We're caught in between these gigantic components from the left side and the right side, and we're in the middle," he said amid a wave of media interviews and vicious online criticism and praise.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.