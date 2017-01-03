Attorney fights dismissal of Lackawan...

Attorney fights dismissal of Lackawanna prison sex abuse suit

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Citizens' Voice

A grand jury investigated a former Lackawanna County Prison guard in 2010 but issued no indictment in part because prison officials withheld evidence, an attorney for the women says in court documents. Scranton attorney Matthew Comerford says the prison's actions relating to the investigation of John Shnipes are part of a pattern of activity designed to protect employees who were assaulting inmates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scranton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07) Sat sean chavez 3,588
News Quitting smoking is the hardest resolution to keep Jan 5 Sandy feet 1
News Here's what Vice President Biden plans to do af... Jan 5 Go Blue Forever 1
News More female inmates allege sexual assault at La... Dec 10 Abequa 1
Better By Design / Lamandre (Jul '13) Dec 9 TS Olyphant PA 21
Create jobs. Dec '16 Mike 1
Check skytran on youtube. Dec '16 Harry 1
See all Scranton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scranton Forum Now

Scranton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scranton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
 

Scranton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,150 • Total comments across all topics: 277,718,933

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC