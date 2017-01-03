Attorney fights dismissal of Lackawanna prison sex abuse suit
A grand jury investigated a former Lackawanna County Prison guard in 2010 but issued no indictment in part because prison officials withheld evidence, an attorney for the women says in court documents. Scranton attorney Matthew Comerford says the prison's actions relating to the investigation of John Shnipes are part of a pattern of activity designed to protect employees who were assaulting inmates.
