Around Town
The Scott Township Veterans Memorial Committee continues to take memorial brick orders. However, if anyone wishes to have a brick installed for Memorial Day, , the bricks must be ordered by Wednesday, March 1. Brick order blanks are available from any committee person, at the township building, or at scotttownship.org.
