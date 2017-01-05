Arc Driver Suspected In Scranton Hit And Run

Scranton police suspect an Arc driver in connection with a hit and run that seriously injured an 83-year old man in the city's Hill section Thursday morning. "All I seen was cop cars and I saw two people standing by somebody then when I went to Turkey Hill, I asked what happened I heard there was a guy who was hit and it was Patel," said Caroline Howe who lives nearby and knows the victim.

