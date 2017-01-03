After walking out of meeting, Lesh says Scranton board must start 2018 budget now
Just a week after the Scranton School Board balanced this year's budget with more than $13 million in borrowed money, the board's longest-serving member called for fellow directors to start working on the 2018 budget now. "If things don't change in the immediate future, then comes the difficult choices to make," Bob Lesh, who served for the last year as chairman of the budget and finance committee, said Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|1 hr
|sean chavez
|3,584
|Quitting smoking is the hardest resolution to keep
|18 hr
|Sandy feet
|1
|Here's what Vice President Biden plans to do af...
|23 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|More female inmates allege sexual assault at La...
|Dec 10
|Abequa
|1
|Better By Design / Lamandre (Jul '13)
|Dec 9
|TS Olyphant PA
|21
|Create jobs.
|Dec 7
|Mike
|1
|Check skytran on youtube.
|Dec '16
|Harry
|1
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC