After walking out of meeting, Lesh says Scranton board must start 2018 budget now

Just a week after the Scranton School Board balanced this year's budget with more than $13 million in borrowed money, the board's longest-serving member called for fellow directors to start working on the 2018 budget now. "If things don't change in the immediate future, then comes the difficult choices to make," Bob Lesh, who served for the last year as chairman of the budget and finance committee, said Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.