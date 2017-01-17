A musical interlude for elementary students
Fifth grader Aayusha Kafley, 11, listens to the music of harpist Andre Tarantiles on Thursday at NativityMiguel School of Scranton. Butch Comegys / Staff Photographer Harpist Andre Tarantiles of the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic, plays his 1938 harp made in Chicago on Thursday for 5th and 6th grade students at NativityMiguel School of Scranton at Temple Hesed in East Mountain.
