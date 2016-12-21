There are on the Pocono Record story from Tuesday Dec 20, titled Woman faces possible life term in friend's overdose death. In it, Pocono Record reports that:

Federal prosecutors say a Pennsylvania woman could face a maximum term of life in prison after admitting that she supplied the heroin that led to her best friend's fatal overdose. The Times-Tribune reports that 21-year-old Brittany Banscher, of Hawley, pleaded guilty Monday in Scranton to drug distribution resulting in death. Banscher acknowledged that she knowingly and willingly distributed heroin that resulted in the September 2015 overdose death of 21-year-old Amanda LoConte. Banscher's attorney, Michael Weinstein, says she's devastated that her actions caused LoConte's death.

