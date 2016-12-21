Woman faces possible life term in fri...

Woman faces possible life term in friend's overdose death

There are 1 comment on the Pocono Record story from Tuesday Dec 20, titled Woman faces possible life term in friend's overdose death. In it, Pocono Record reports that:

Federal prosecutors say a Pennsylvania woman could face a maximum term of life in prison after admitting that she supplied the heroin that led to her best friend's fatal overdose.  The Times-Tribune reports that 21-year-old Brittany Banscher, of Hawley, pleaded guilty Monday in Scranton to drug distribution resulting in death.  Banscher acknowledged that she knowingly and willingly distributed heroin that resulted in the September 2015 overdose death of 21-year-old Amanda LoConte.  Banscher's attorney, Michael Weinstein, says she's devastated that her actions caused LoConte's death.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Pocono Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
horray

Tamaqua, PA

#1 Thursday
no pity for addicts or dealers

its sober people that have to put up with drugged lowlifes who deserve pity.

her bad luck that obummer is no longer president---he'd pardon her, so she could sell heroin to elementary school kids.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scranton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07) Thu Crapsack 3,559
News More female inmates allege sexual assault at La... Dec 10 Abequa 1
Better By Design / Lamandre (Jul '13) Dec 9 TS Olyphant PA 21
Create jobs. Dec 7 Mike 1
Check skytran on youtube. Dec 5 Harry 1
News Things to do in the Scranton area this weekend Dec 3 Hungry 2
Trump Will Privatize It All So The Rich Get Ric... Nov 30 The Working Class 1
See all Scranton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scranton Forum Now

Scranton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scranton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Scranton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,269 • Total comments across all topics: 277,304,318

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC