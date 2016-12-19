Train not chugging, but plugging along
When plans to build a passenger train route between Scranton and New York City derail, Larry Malski assumes his chief role: eternal optimist. In the parlance of children's railroad books, the president of the Pennsylvania Northeast Regional Railroad Authority always sees the little engine that could.
