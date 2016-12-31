Therea s help for those who make reso...

Therea s help for those who make resolutions

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Lethbridge Herald

Quitting smoking is just one of the many New Years resolutions traditionally made, with a number of resources available to make success more likely. Herald photo by Ian Martens @IMartensHerald As early as Babylonian times, people promised to their gods that they would repay their debts in the coming year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lethbridge Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scranton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07) 16 hr ronacorona 3,571
News More female inmates allege sexual assault at La... Dec 10 Abequa 1
Better By Design / Lamandre (Jul '13) Dec 9 TS Olyphant PA 21
Create jobs. Dec 7 Mike 1
Check skytran on youtube. Dec 5 Harry 1
News Things to do in the Scranton area this weekend Dec 3 Hungry 2
Trump Will Privatize It All So The Rich Get Ric... Nov '16 The Working Class 1
See all Scranton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scranton Forum Now

Scranton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scranton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
 

Scranton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,668 • Total comments across all topics: 277,498,533

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC