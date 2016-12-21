State police seek man missing from Scranton halfway house
Brannon Carl Bale, 21, was to return to Catholic Social Services Community Corrections on Olive Street from his job at G & G Express Mart on South Main Avenue that morning but did not. Scranton police also filed theft charges against Mr. Bale stemming from the theft of cigarettes and cash from the store when Mr. Bale was working.
