Scranton zoners to hear plan for indoor gun range

The Scranton Zoning Board will hold a special meeting Wednesday to hear a proposal for an indoor gun range off Keyser Avenue. The board will meet at 6 p.m. at City Hall on applicant TTJ Harris Real Estate's request for a variance for an indoor firearms range at 701 Hudson Ave. in Keyser Valley, according to a public notice in the Dec. 14 and Wednesday editions of The Times-Tribune.

