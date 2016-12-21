Scranton zoners approve indoor gun range

Scranton zoners approve indoor gun range

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Times-Tribune

Applicant TTJ Harris Real Estate requested the variance for an indoor firearms range at 701 Hudson Ave. The building is in a commercial/neighborhood zone, which requires a variance for an indoor range. Thomas Harris is buying the 701 Hudson Ave. building for his Roll Call LLC business that sells equipment and accessories to police, fire, emergency medical services, security personnel and sportsmen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scranton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07) 3 hr Dfalls 3,565
News More female inmates allege sexual assault at La... Dec 10 Abequa 1
Better By Design / Lamandre (Jul '13) Dec 9 TS Olyphant PA 21
Create jobs. Dec 7 Mike 1
Check skytran on youtube. Dec 5 Harry 1
News Things to do in the Scranton area this weekend Dec 3 Hungry 2
Trump Will Privatize It All So The Rich Get Ric... Nov 30 The Working Class 1
See all Scranton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scranton Forum Now

Scranton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scranton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Scranton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,206 • Total comments across all topics: 277,433,630

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC