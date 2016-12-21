Scranton zoners approve indoor gun range
Applicant TTJ Harris Real Estate requested the variance for an indoor firearms range at 701 Hudson Ave. The building is in a commercial/neighborhood zone, which requires a variance for an indoor range. Thomas Harris is buying the 701 Hudson Ave. building for his Roll Call LLC business that sells equipment and accessories to police, fire, emergency medical services, security personnel and sportsmen.
