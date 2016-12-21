School issues plague state
In an all-too-familiar sight resulting from the state Legislature's failure to reform school law, teachers in the Dallas School District picket earlier in December. Long before legislators return to the Capitol for the new legislative session in January, they will be reminded of major problems regarding public schools that they have failed to resolve for decades.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|Sun
|sean chavez
|3,560
|More female inmates allege sexual assault at La...
|Dec 10
|Abequa
|1
|Better By Design / Lamandre (Jul '13)
|Dec 9
|TS Olyphant PA
|21
|Create jobs.
|Dec 7
|Mike
|1
|Check skytran on youtube.
|Dec 5
|Harry
|1
|Things to do in the Scranton area this weekend
|Dec 3
|Hungry
|2
|Trump Will Privatize It All So The Rich Get Ric...
|Nov 30
|The Working Class
|1
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC