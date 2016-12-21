School issues plague state

In an all-too-familiar sight resulting from the state Legislature's failure to reform school law, teachers in the Dallas School District picket earlier in December. Long before legislators return to the Capitol for the new legislative session in January, they will be reminded of major problems regarding public schools that they have failed to resolve for decades.

