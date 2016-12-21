Safety improvements planned along Lackawanna River Heritage Trail
The Scranton resident regularly runs and bikes on the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail and finds the intersection on the South Scranton stretch dangerous because traffic from Third Avenue has little reaction time before the crossing. "When you come around that corner, it's so quick.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|Dec 22
|Crapsack
|3,559
|More female inmates allege sexual assault at La...
|Dec 10
|Abequa
|1
|Better By Design / Lamandre (Jul '13)
|Dec 9
|TS Olyphant PA
|21
|Create jobs.
|Dec 7
|Mike
|1
|Check skytran on youtube.
|Dec 5
|Harry
|1
|Things to do in the Scranton area this weekend
|Dec 3
|Hungry
|2
|Trump Will Privatize It All So The Rich Get Ric...
|Nov 30
|The Working Class
|1
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC