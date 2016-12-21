Northeast Regional Cancer Institute awarded grant for screening program
Northeast Regional Cancer Institute will use a grant from the Moses Taylor Foundation to support and expand a cancer-screening program aimed at bolstering prevention and early detection, including a new lung cancer screening initiative. The $100,000 grant to NRCI's Community Based Cancer Screening Navigation Program is part of $588,111 awarded to 14 organizations throughout the region during the latest grant cycle to promote health and wellness in Northeastern Pennsylvania.
