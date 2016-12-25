Namedropper, December 25, 2016 -- Veterans/Rotc lounge dedication, Stars in stripes, Rolling Thunder
Members of Rolling Thunder PA Chapter 3, in back, from left, Don Crane, Jack Gorham, Peg Barhight and Augie Barhight present residents of the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center, represented by, in front, from left: Anastasia Techey, Agatha Engler and John Dellamalva with a check for $6,500 from proceeds raised during the 2016 "Salute to Veterans Ride." Seaman Ezekiel Duran of Scranton, left, is assigned to the Navy's U.S. Pacific Fleet Headquarters at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|Dec 22
|Crapsack
|3,559
|More female inmates allege sexual assault at La...
|Dec 10
|Abequa
|1
|Better By Design / Lamandre (Jul '13)
|Dec 9
|TS Olyphant PA
|21
|Create jobs.
|Dec 7
|Mike
|1
|Check skytran on youtube.
|Dec 5
|Harry
|1
|Things to do in the Scranton area this weekend
|Dec 3
|Hungry
|2
|Trump Will Privatize It All So The Rich Get Ric...
|Nov 30
|The Working Class
|1
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC