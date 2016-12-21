Man sentenced to time-served for shoo...

Man sentenced to time-served for shooting friend

Thursday Dec 22

A North Scranton man who wounded a friend when he fired a bullet through a door at his home will spend no additional time in jail. Judge Vito Geroulo on Wednesday sentenced Robert Klemish, 60, to time served to 18 months in the Lackawanna County Prison for aggravated assault in the shooting at 226 W. Parker St. in February 2015.

