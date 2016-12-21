Judge orders new competency hearing f...

Judge orders new competency hearing for accused killer

Tuesday Dec 20

A Lackawanna County judge ordered a new competency examination for a Scranton man charged with the 2014 beating death of a city woman. Joseph Thornton was charged in March 2015 with killing Stephanie Tymin-ski,who was found dead inside her Valley View Terrace apartment on Dec. 10, 2014.

