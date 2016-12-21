Joy mixed with gratitude at annual toy drive

BUTCH COMEGYSSTAFF PHOTOGRAPHER "My son is autistic and he likes to build with blocks," said Alexjandra Alvarado, 29, of Scranton, as she carries a large Crayola building blocks set on Tuesday during the toys and clothing giveaway. A large scale Captain America action figure keeps watch standing in his box among many tables of toys and games on Tuesday during a toys and clothing giveaway at Byron Hall at the University of Scranton, sponsored by Friends of the Poor and Catholic Social Services.

