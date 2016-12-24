In Your Neighborhood

"Resume and Job Search Help" is available in Scranton. A free class is held at the Lackawanna County Library in the Computer Learning Lab, on the lower level of the Children's Library, on Saturday , January 7 at 10 a.m. You'll have instructions on creating resumes and cover letters, followed by help in searching and applying for jobs online.

