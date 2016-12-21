In annual food giveaway, a question of turkey or ham

BUTCH COMEGYS / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER People stand in line for food items during the annual Christmas Food Giveaway sponsored by Friends of the Poor on Thursday at St. Mary's Center in downtown Scranton. 2-year old Ranaisa Still of Scranton, stands line line next to her mother Shakera Still at right, during the Friends of the Poor Christmas Food Giveaway on Thursday at St. Mary's Center in downtown Scranton.

