Holiday Show opens new door for Cabinet
SPECIAL TO WEEKEND TIMES Scranton-based band Cabinet presents its annual holiday show Friday at 8 p.m. at F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts, Wilkes-Barre. This year, the group graduates from the theater's Chandelier Lobby to take over the main stage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|Thu
|Crapsack
|3,559
|More female inmates allege sexual assault at La...
|Dec 10
|Abequa
|1
|Better By Design / Lamandre (Jul '13)
|Dec 9
|TS Olyphant PA
|21
|Create jobs.
|Dec 7
|Mike
|1
|Check skytran on youtube.
|Dec 5
|Harry
|1
|Things to do in the Scranton area this weekend
|Dec 3
|Hungry
|2
|Trump Will Privatize It All So The Rich Get Ric...
|Nov 30
|The Working Class
|1
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC