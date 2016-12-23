Grant Pays for Tuition of Nursing Students

What if you were working hard on getting your degree and someone told you out of the blue that the bulk of your tuition bill was taken care of? Kelly Babinski, 48, of Scranton spent more than 20 years as a registered nurse, but she really wanted to be an NP, a nurse practitioner. Timing, she says, was never right to go back to school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.