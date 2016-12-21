Gasoline taxes to raise price at pump...

Gasoline taxes to raise price at pump eight cents

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Citizens' Voice

Access the Citizens' Voice e-Edition on your computer or smart device in its original print format. Home delivery subscribers can read it free! Digital Only Subscription Read the digital e-Edition of The Citizens' Voice on your PC or mobile device, and have 24/7 access to breaking news, local sports, contests, and more at citizensvoice.com or on our mobile apps.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scranton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07) Sun sean chavez 3,560
News More female inmates allege sexual assault at La... Dec 10 Abequa 1
Better By Design / Lamandre (Jul '13) Dec 9 TS Olyphant PA 21
Create jobs. Dec 7 Mike 1
Check skytran on youtube. Dec 5 Harry 1
News Things to do in the Scranton area this weekend Dec 3 Hungry 2
Trump Will Privatize It All So The Rich Get Ric... Nov 30 The Working Class 1
See all Scranton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scranton Forum Now

Scranton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scranton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Scranton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,833 • Total comments across all topics: 277,365,094

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC