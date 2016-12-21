Festive farewell: Ten ways to say goodbye to 2016
Partygoers who haven't quite decided on New Year's Eve plans didn't drop the ball yet. There are dozens of parties, dinners and concerts happening in the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|23 hr
|Angel
|3,562
|More female inmates allege sexual assault at La...
|Dec 10
|Abequa
|1
|Better By Design / Lamandre (Jul '13)
|Dec 9
|TS Olyphant PA
|21
|Create jobs.
|Dec 7
|Mike
|1
|Check skytran on youtube.
|Dec 5
|Harry
|1
|Things to do in the Scranton area this weekend
|Dec 3
|Hungry
|2
|Trump Will Privatize It All So The Rich Get Ric...
|Nov 30
|The Working Class
|1
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC