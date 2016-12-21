F*ck New Year's Resolutions

F*ck New Year's Resolutions

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Lucky

For thousands of years , we've endured your vicious circle, listing our perceived shortcomings, trying to improve for a few weeks, then giving up and feeling bad all over again. Consider this our breakup notice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lucky.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scranton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07) Thu Crapsack 3,559
News More female inmates allege sexual assault at La... Dec 10 Abequa 1
Better By Design / Lamandre (Jul '13) Dec 9 TS Olyphant PA 21
Create jobs. Dec 7 Mike 1
Check skytran on youtube. Dec 5 Harry 1
News Things to do in the Scranton area this weekend Dec 3 Hungry 2
Trump Will Privatize It All So The Rich Get Ric... Nov 30 The Working Class 1
See all Scranton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scranton Forum Now

Scranton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scranton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Scranton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,349 • Total comments across all topics: 277,304,072

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC