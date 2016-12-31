Different ways to help resolutions stick this year
In the heat of the New Year's Eve countdown, fueled by enthusiasm and possibly a few glasses of champagne, resolutions may roll off of the tongue. But come the morning of January 1, such resolutions may not hold the same appeal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Orange Leader.
Comments
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|23 hr
|ronacorona
|3,571
|More female inmates allege sexual assault at La...
|Dec 10
|Abequa
|1
|Better By Design / Lamandre (Jul '13)
|Dec 9
|TS Olyphant PA
|21
|Create jobs.
|Dec 7
|Mike
|1
|Check skytran on youtube.
|Dec 5
|Harry
|1
|Things to do in the Scranton area this weekend
|Dec 3
|Hungry
|2
|Trump Will Privatize It All So The Rich Get Ric...
|Nov '16
|The Working Class
|1
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC