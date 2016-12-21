After seven year delay, court orders ...

After seven year delay, court orders review of child porn sentence

A Scranton man who waited more than seven years before his challenge of 14-year-plus prison sentence on child pornography charges was heard will get another chance to reduce the sentence. The state Superior Court on Friday ruled Robert John Peoples Jr. should have the opportunity to argue a judge improperly applied the law in sentencing him to separate prison terms for possessing as well as disseminating child pornography.

