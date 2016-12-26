After Christmas, Holiday Shoppers Search for Deals at Stores
Even before the sun began to rise, folks were lined up outside the Target in Dickson City, looking for deals. "I'm here for a Nintendo Classic for my nephew, that's if they have them," said Amber Bryla of Montdale.
