a Holidayfavorite

BUTCH COMEGYS / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Dancers with the Ballet Theatre of Scranton perform the "Waltz of the Flowers" during Monday's performance of "The Nutcracker" at Marywood University in Scranton. Dancers with the Ballet Theatre of Scranton brought "The Nutcracker" to life Monday during their 41st annual performance of the holiday classic at the Sette LaVerghetta Center for Performing Arts at Marywood University in Scranton.

