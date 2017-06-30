Two people arrested by Scottsdale Police in connection with new crime trend
Scottsdale Police announced Friday that two people have been arrested, accused of several vehicle burglaries in a new crime trend that has been dubbed "jugging". According to Scottsdale Police, "jugging" is a criminal incident trend coming out of Houston, Texas, where gang members wil stake out banks and ATMs, watch for people leaving with bank bags or envelopes, and follow them to other locations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyFoxPhilly.
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Relocating to Phoenix (Dec '13)
|5 hr
|Whiteboidee
|16
|Interatcial sex talk (Jun '15)
|6 hr
|Whiteboidee
|4
|Add me on K...ik. Rate me on my profile pic. 29 F
|Fri
|Ash
|1
|July 4th is evil
|Jun 30
|powder
|9
|Sexy Wife looking for someone to chat with.
|Jun 29
|Ash
|1
|K...ik me, I'm married but wanted to chat
|Jun 29
|Ash
|1
|Goodwill of Central Arizona Ceo makes $432,684 ... (Mar '15)
|Jun 29
|The Truth
|16
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC