Two people arrested by Scottsdale Police in connection with new crime trend

Scottsdale Police announced Friday that two people have been arrested, accused of several vehicle burglaries in a new crime trend that has been dubbed "jugging". According to Scottsdale Police, "jugging" is a criminal incident trend coming out of Houston, Texas, where gang members wil stake out banks and ATMs, watch for people leaving with bank bags or envelopes, and follow them to other locations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyFoxPhilly.