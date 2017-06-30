Trump's election didn't actually inspire more Americans to move to Canada
Some Americans may have said they wanted to move to Canada after Donald Trump became president, but few actually followed through, The National Post reports . New data released by Canada's immigration office indicates only a slight year-over-year uptick in applications for Canadian citizenship in 2017.
