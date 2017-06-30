Tribal policeman accused of sex abuse...

Tribal policeman accused of sex abuse changes plea to guilty

Maricopa County Superior Court officials say 45-year-old Jay Hun Wu pleaded guilty Friday to attempt to commit unlawful sexual conduct. Scottsdale police arrested Wu in May 2016 on suspicion of kidnapping, sexual abuse, assault, tampering with physical evidence and other charges.

