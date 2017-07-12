Strength, flexibility and fun: Club Pilates locations expanding in Scottsdale, Phoenix
Club Pilates, a boutique fitness franchise bringing the core-blasting workout practice to people across the country, is flexing into Scottsdale, and other parts of the Valley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|7 hr
|HotnPhx
|1,173
|vagina tightening creams (Apr '12)
|Mon
|American
|16
|Bahama Beach Cruisers , Fat Tire Cruiser (Mar '16)
|Sun
|Bahama Beach Crui...
|9
|Suspect in Glendale police shooting arrested (Jan '07)
|Jul 6
|Guera
|13
|Attn Birth parents -Sign up with ny state to gi...
|Jul 5
|joan
|1
|Strange & Unusual - Cops Angry Councilman Ralli... (Apr '07)
|Jul 5
|Midnight rider
|8
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|Jun 18
|Midnight rider
|235
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC