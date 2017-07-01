STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research
According to Zacks, "STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate .
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add me on K...ik. Rate me on my profile pic. 29 F
|Fri
|Ash
|1
|July 4th is evil
|Jun 30
|powder
|9
|Sexy Wife looking for someone to chat with.
|Jun 29
|Ash
|1
|K...ik me, I'm married but wanted to chat
|Jun 29
|Ash
|1
|Goodwill of Central Arizona Ceo makes $432,684 ... (Mar '15)
|Jun 29
|The Truth
|16
|The corruption continues...
|Jun 29
|crimeblogger
|3
|Public School Problems?
|Jun 29
|HSTruman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC