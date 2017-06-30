Proposed apartments raise density con...

Proposed apartments raise density concerns

Scottsdale-based Wood Partners is in the process of acquiring a large chunk of assembled land just east of 7th Street and south of Maryland Avenue, in order to build approximately 245 high-end apartments. However, in order to build that many units, a Planned Urban Development rezoning must first be approved by the city.

