Man preys upon young nurse with docto...

Man preys upon young nurse with doctor's notes

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: ABC15.com

Excessive Heat Warning issued July 5 at 2:36PM MST expiring July 7 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino Excessive Heat Warning issued July 5 at 2:36PM MST expiring July 7 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Yavapai Excessive Heat Warning issued July 5 at 2:36PM MST expiring July 7 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino Excessive Heat Warning issued July 5 at 2:05AM MST expiring July 7 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino, Gila, Yavapai SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Police say a Scottsdale man is accused of preying on a young nurse just starting out in her career. Jerry Geisler, 71, is facing sexual assault and fraud charges after authorities say he wrote detailed instructions for his in-home nurse that gave him sexual gratification.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Suspect in Glendale police shooting arrested (Jan '07) 33 min Guera 13
Attn Birth parents -Sign up with ny state to gi... 18 hr joan 1
News Strange & Unusual - Cops Angry Councilman Ralli... (Apr '07) 23 hr Midnight rider 8
name your gangs in arizona? (Feb '16) 23 hr Midnight rider 5
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) Tue Roxi27 2,147
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Mon chuckles 1,168
Relocating to Phoenix (Dec '13) Jul 3 Whiteboidee 16
See all Scottsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsdale Forum Now

Scottsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Notre Dame
 

Scottsdale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,000 • Total comments across all topics: 282,278,002

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC