Man preys upon young nurse with doctor's notes
Excessive Heat Warning issued July 5 at 2:36PM MST expiring July 7 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino Excessive Heat Warning issued July 5 at 2:36PM MST expiring July 7 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Yavapai Excessive Heat Warning issued July 5 at 2:36PM MST expiring July 7 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino Excessive Heat Warning issued July 5 at 2:05AM MST expiring July 7 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino, Gila, Yavapai SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Police say a Scottsdale man is accused of preying on a young nurse just starting out in her career. Jerry Geisler, 71, is facing sexual assault and fraud charges after authorities say he wrote detailed instructions for his in-home nurse that gave him sexual gratification.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suspect in Glendale police shooting arrested (Jan '07)
|33 min
|Guera
|13
|Attn Birth parents -Sign up with ny state to gi...
|18 hr
|joan
|1
|Strange & Unusual - Cops Angry Councilman Ralli... (Apr '07)
|23 hr
|Midnight rider
|8
|name your gangs in arizona? (Feb '16)
|23 hr
|Midnight rider
|5
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Tue
|Roxi27
|2,147
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Mon
|chuckles
|1,168
|Relocating to Phoenix (Dec '13)
|Jul 3
|Whiteboidee
|16
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC